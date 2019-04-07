Elite League: Cardiff Devils 7-3 Sheffield Steelers (Agg 11-8)

Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils overturned a one goal first leg deficit to reach the Elite League play-off semi-finals at the expense of Sheffield Steelers.

Devils, who missed out on the league title, had lost 5-4 in the first leg in Sheffield on Saturday evening.

But Joey Martin's hat-trick and goals from Sean Bentivoglio, Mark Richardson, Layne Ulmer and Josh Batch saw Devils win 7-3.

Steelers scored through Jordan Owens' brace and a goal from Eric Neiley.

Devils are through to the finals weekend in Nottingham on the weekend of 13 and 14 April.

They will play Nottingham Panthers in the last-four encounter on Saturday at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham with Belfast Giants playing Guildford Flames in the other semi-final.

The final will be held on Sunday.

