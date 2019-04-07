Elite League play-offs: Giants hammer Blaze to cruise into play-off semi-finals

Smotherman also scored in Saturday's first-leg win over Blaze

Belfast Giants cruised into the semi-finals of the Elite League play-offs with a 12-2 aggregate win over Coventry Blaze.

A hat-trick from Jordan Smotherman helped the Giants to a 7-2 victory in Sunday's second leg.

Jonathan Ferland, Jim Vandermeer, Dustin Johner and Blair Riley were also on target for Adam Keefe's men, who won Saturday's first leg in Belfast 5-0.

The result secures the Giants a place in next week's Finals Weekend.

They will face Guildford Flames next Saturday at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in the semi-final stage, with Cardiff Devils playing Nottingham Panthers in the other last-four encounter.

Adam Keefe's men were crowned Elite League champions last Sunday after finishing level on points with the Devils, but having secured more regulation wins than their Welsh title challengers.

Ferland opened the scoring for the Giants after 11 minutes on Sunday, finishing well from a Mark Garside assist.

Vandermeer's cannon of a slapshot doubled the visitors' lead on the night and Smotherman made it 3-0 by the end of the first period when he scored on the powerplay.

Johner posted Belfast's fourth early in the second period before Shawn Pauly and Ben Lake hit back for the hosts.

Smotherman fired home his second of the game early in the middle period and completed his hat-trick two minutes from full-time before Riley completed the rout with 29 seconds remaining.