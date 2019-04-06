Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 5-4 Cardiff Devils

Layne Ulmer levelled early in the second period

Cardiff Devils fought back from 5-1 down against Sheffield Steelers to go into Sunday's Elite League quarter-final second leg with hope of reaching the Play-off finals weekend.

Robert Dowd opened the scoring for the hosts and, after Layne Ulmer replied, Dowd added a second.

Jordan Owens added Steelers' third and John Armstrong's brace stretched their lead to 5-1.

Devils hit back through Sean Bentivoglio's double and Joey Martin.

That left the tie on a knife edge as the two teams head for Cardiff for Sunday's rematch (18:00 BST).

The aggregate winners will reach the finals in Nottingham on the weekend of 13 and 14 April.