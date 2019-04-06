Elite League play-offs: Giants hammer Blaze in quarter-final first-leg win

Murphy opened the scoring to become the first Giants player to score 50 goals in a season

Belfast Giants took a major step towards the last four of the Elite League play-offs with a 5-0 first-leg home win over Coventry Blaze.

Darcy Murphy opened the scoring for the hosts in the first period and Jordan Smotherman doubled their lead in the second.

Chris Higgins hit the third halfway through the match, with Colin Shields and Jonathan Ferland also on target.

The Giants travel to Coventry for the quarter-final second leg on Sunday.

Adam Keefe's men won the Elite League title last Sunday after Coventry's victory over Cardiff Devils.

That result meant the Giants and the Devils finished level on 92 points, but the Belfast outfit were crowned champions because they achieved more regulation wins.

Shields was making his final home appearance for the Giants before retiring

Tyler Beskorowany in the Giants' goal was called into early action, deflecting away a Luke Ferrara shot with his left leg pad.

Josh Roach responded with a blast from the point which drew a smart save from Matt Hackett in the Blaze goal.

Belfast took the lead midway through the first period. A Kevin Raine shot on goal was tipped in by Murphy for the forward's 50th goal of the season in all competitions - the first Giants player ever to reach that mark.

The Giants' advantage was doubled early in the second with a fine goal by Smotherman.

Fed down the right wing by Riley, the forward showed great speed and power to cut in on goal, sell Hackett a dummy and slide the puck in.

With Coventry's Kevin Noble sitting for two minutes for hooking, the Giants made the extra man on the ice count as Riley passed right across the crease for Higgins to sweep home from the far post to make it 3-0.

The sides will meet again for the second leg on Sunday

Two minutes into the final period, veteran forward Shields, making his last appearance on home ice before retirement, scored the Giants' fourth with a simple tap-in after Hackett could only parry a Jim Vandermeer shot.

A similar goal followed as the Coventry netminder's evening got worse, coughing a rebound from Curtis Leonard's effort to Ferland, who poked the puck home.

With the visitors' tempers boiling over, Nicolai Bryhnisveen was called for a roughing penalty after clashing with Patrick Dwyer and starting a brawl on the ice, with goalie Hackett joining the fray and being called for leaving his crease.

His opposite number Beskorowany enjoyed a shutout as the Giants closed up the game to take a commanding 5-0 lead into Sunday's second leg.

The evening ended with Shields bidding farewell to the home fans and the Giants presented with the Elite League trophy.

Their quest for a clean sweep of the silverware on offer this season remains on track after an impressive quarter-final first leg performance.