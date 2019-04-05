Ice hockey: Great Britain defeat Mexico at Women's World Championship

The Women's World Championship group matches are taking place at the Ice Bowl in Dumfries, Scotland, from 2-8 April.

Great Britain defeated Mexico 3-2 in overtime in their third Women's World Championship match in Dumfries.

Claudia Tellez put Mexico ahead, but two goals in under two minutes from Katie Marsden and Saffron Allen turned the game around in the second period.

Tellez set up Giovanna Rojas to level the score at 2-2, before Verity Lewis' decisive strike for GB in overtime.

Great Britain suffered a 4-2 defeat to Slovenia in their previous game, having beaten Australia in their opener.

GB face Spain next in their penultimate World Championship match on Sunday, 7 April, before taking on North Korea a day later.

They are fourth in Division II Group A, two points behind leaders Slovenia.