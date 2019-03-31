Elite League: Cardiff Devils lose at Coventry Blaze to miss out on title

From the section

Cardiff Devils missed out on a third successive Elite League title after losing 3-1 at Coventry Blaze on the final day of the season.

Devils' defeat means Belfast Giants have been crowned champions for a fifth time.

Devils needed only a point to secure the title after their comprehensive 9-1 win over MK Lightning on Saturday.

Nicolai Bryhnisveen and David Clements gave Blaze a 2-0 lead before Sam Duggan pulled a goal back for the Devils.

But Ben Lake sealed victory for Blaze to deny Devils and hand the title to Giants.

Giants had beaten Dundee Stars 6-4 in their final game of the regular season on Saturday,