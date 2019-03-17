Elite League: Cardiff Devils beat Glasgow Clan 2-0 to return to top

Cardiff Devils are the reigning regular season Elite League title holders

Cardiff Devils returned to the top of the Elite League as they beat Glasgow Clan in the Welsh capital.

Belfast Giants had gone top on Saturday by beating Coventry Blaze as the Devils suffered a 5-4 defeat at Sheffield Steelers.

But goals from Sean Bentivoglio and Stephen Dixon saw off Glasgow's challenge for Devils to be two points ahead of Giants after 55 games apiece.

Devils go to Glasgow on Wednesday hoping to hold on to top spot.