Fife Flyers 2-4 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils put six past the Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils stretched their lead at the top of the Elite League as they fought back to win at Fife Flyers.

Evan Mosey put the visitors ahead, but Marcus Basara put Flyers in front with a brace before Layne Ulmer levelled.

Gleason Fournier put Devils back in front and Sean Bentivoglio sealed victory with his late strike.

Devils host Guildford Flames on Friday, 8 March (19:30 GMT) while Flyers go to Sheffield Steelers on the following day (19:00 GMT).

Andrew Lord's Devils have eight more games in which to see off the challenge of Belfast Giants, who are at home against Glasgow Clan on Friday.