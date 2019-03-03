Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-0 Sheffield Steelers
Cardiff Devils remain top of ice hockey's Elite League after a 6-0 win over Sheffield Steelers.
Matthew Myers opened the scoring at Viola Arena, while a brace from Layne Ulmer and goals from Sean Bentivoglio and Evan Mosey saw the hosts go 5-0 up at the end of the second period.
Myers got his second of the night in the third to seal a comprehensive victory.
Next weekend Devils are away at Fife Flyers and home to Guilford Flames.