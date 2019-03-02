Elite League: Coventry Blaze 0-2 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils kept their Elite League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win away to Coventry Blaze.

In a tight end-to-end game, Devils finally broke the deadlock on 50 minutes when the puck deflected off Bryce Reddick's skate into the net.

Devils doubled their lead a minute later, with Stephen Dixon claiming another deflected goal.

Devils are level on scores with leaders Belfast Giants, but have a game in hand.

They return to Cardiff on Sunday to take on Sheffield Steelers, while Coventry travel to Dundee Stars.