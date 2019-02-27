Elite League: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Glasgow Clan

Devils' Joey Martin celebrates his second period goal

Cardiff Devils kept up pace with league leaders Belfast Giants with a 5-2 win against Glasgow Clan at Viola Arena.

Gleason Fournier and Matt Beca scored for their respective sides in an evenly matched first period in Cardiff.

The Devils kicked on in the second, Bryce Reddick, Josh Batch and Joey Martin all scoring while Matt Haywood kept Clan in striking distance.

Charles Linglet added the Devils' fifth for the only goal of the third and final period.

League leaders Belfast Giants narrowly beat Fife Flyers 3-1 to stay at the top of the Elite League, level on points with the Devils.

Cardiff travel to Coventry Blaze on Saturday, 2 March while Glasgow host Guildford Flames.