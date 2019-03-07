Women's Ice Hockey World Championships 2019: Great Britain's schedule

Great Britain Women during their 2018 World Championships campaign in Slovenia.

Great Britain will compete in Division Two Group A of the 2019 Women's World Championship from 2-8 April.

All of the group's matches will take place in Dumfries, Scotland, at the Ice Bowl, with the team finishing first each year promoted to Division One.

Cheryl Smith's side finished second in the division in the 2018 Championship in Slovenia.

They will begin their tournament against Australia on 2 April before matches against Slovenia, Mexico, Spain and North Korea.

Great Britain fixtures

Tuesday, 2 April

Great Britain v Australia (20:00)

Thursday, 4 April

Great Britain v Slovenia (20:00)

Friday, 5 April

Great Britain v Mexico (20:00)

Sunday, 7 April

Great Britain v Spain (20:00)

Monday, 8 April

Great Britain v North Korea (20:00)