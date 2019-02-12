Elite League ice hockey: In-form Glasgow Clan win Gardiner Conference

From the section

Matt Beca was one of five Glasgow Clan goal-scorers on Tuesday night

Glasgow Clan have won the Elite Ice Hockey League's Gardiner Conference after easing past Scottish rivals Dundee Stars 5-1 at Braehead Arena.

The victory lifts Pete Russell's side into third in the overall standings.

Scott Pitt, Guillaume Doucet, Gerard Hanson, Brendan Connolly and Matt Beca scored for the hosts, with Charles Corcoran netting a Dundee consolation.

The conference comprises Clan, Stars and Fife Flyers - the league's trio of Scottish representatives.

The Glasgow side have now suffered only one regulation-time defeat in their past 15 matches.

They travel to meet Belfast Giants on Thursday in the second leg of their Challenge Cup semi-final, holding a 2-1 lead from the first encounter.