Elite League ice hockey: In-form Glasgow Clan win Gardiner Conference

Matt Beca in action
Matt Beca was one of five Glasgow Clan goal-scorers on Tuesday night

Glasgow Clan have won the Elite Ice Hockey League's Gardiner Conference after easing past Scottish rivals Dundee Stars 5-1 at Braehead Arena.

The victory lifts Pete Russell's side into third in the overall standings.

Scott Pitt, Guillaume Doucet, Gerard Hanson, Brendan Connolly and Matt Beca scored for the hosts, with Charles Corcoran netting a Dundee consolation.

The conference comprises Clan, Stars and Fife Flyers - the league's trio of Scottish representatives.

The Glasgow side have now suffered only one regulation-time defeat in their past 15 matches.

They travel to meet Belfast Giants on Thursday in the second leg of their Challenge Cup semi-final, holding a 2-1 lead from the first encounter.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you