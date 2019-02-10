Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-5 Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils' Joey Martin has scored 11 goals in the last 11 games, including two against Coventry

Jake Morrissette scored in the dying moments to earn Cardiff Devils a dramatic win over Coventry Blaze to keep the hosts top of the Elite League.

Shawn Pauley opened the scoring for the visitors with Mike Hedden levelling early in the second period.

The seven-goal second period also saw braces for Blaze's Ben Lake and Devils' Joey Martin while Tim Crowder and Greg Fournier also scored to make it 4-4.

Hedden and Chris Joyaux exchanged goals before Morrissette sealed Devils' win.

The Devils' title bid continues at Guildford Flames on Sunday, 10 February while Blaze host Sheffield Steelers.