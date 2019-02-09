Elite League: Seven-goal Giants extinguish Flames

Belfast Giants' Darcy Murphy attempts to get past Guildford's Jesse Craige

Belfast Giants beat Guildford Flames 7-2 to complete a weekend double and keep pace with Cardiff Devils in the Elite League title race.

Seven different Giants players scored to stay one point behind the Devils who beat Coventry Blaze 6-5.

Jonathan Ferland, Jordan Smotherman, Kendall McFaull, Chris Higgins, David Rutherford, Jonathan Boxill and Josh Roach all scored for the home side.

Calle Ackered and Kruise Reddick got the only goals for Guilford.

The Giants, who clinched an overtime win over the Flames on Friday, will travel to play Nottingham Panthers in their third game of the weekend on Sunday.

Jonathan Ferland gave the Giants an early lead

Giants take controversial lead

The home side wasted little time in taking the lead at 3:36 when Ferland showed strength and persistence to open the scoring although the Flames were incensed there wasn't a tripping call on Mark Garside in the build-up to the goal.

It was a physical opening twenty minutes with powerplay opportunities for both sides and it was the Giants who capitalised at 17:36, albeit with a little luck, as a shot from Higgins deflected into the path of Smotherman who had an unguarded net to shoot into with Flames goalkeeper Travis Fullerton out of position.

Fullerton was at fault for the Giants' third goal as a little wrist shot from defenceman McFaull at 29:39 somehow trickled through the goalkeeper's pads and the home side struck again just over a minute later when Jim Vandermeer's blast was tipped in by Higgins.

The game became more fractious with Rutherford and Jesse Craige dropping the gloves in a featherweight contest enjoyed by the crowd and then Blair Riley also took a late penalty in the second period.

David Rutherford and Jesse Craige were involved in a fight

Skating with a two-man advantage, the Flames got on the board just after the restart when Ackered scored.

The visitors reduced the deficit further to 4-2 when Reddick tapped the puck in at 49:11 seconds after the Giants had killed another penalty.

But the home side responded in devastating fashion with three goals in 57 seconds.

Rutherford Giants wrestled back the initiative when he netted just after a powerplay and, on the next shift, Boxill added his goal.

The Flames were still reeling when Roach scored from a blueline blast on another powerplay by Josh Roach that sealed another important victory in an increasingly tense Elite League title battle with Cardiff.