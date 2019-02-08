Elite League: Belfast Giants come from behind to beat Guildford Flames in overtime

The Giants continued their title challenge with victory over Guildford in Belfast

Belfast Giants twice came from behind to secure a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Guildford Flames with a Chris Higgins winner in overtime.

The game was scoreless going into the third period before John Dunbar gave the visitors the lead.

Giants captain Blair Riley hit the equaliser but Ben Davies restored Guildford's lead.

Record goalscorer Colin Shields' strike took the match into overtime before Higgins won it for the hosts.

The victory takes Adam Keefe's side to within one point of leaders Cardiff Devils in the Elite League table.

More to follow.