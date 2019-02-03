Elite League: Belfast Giants hit eight in win over Nottingham Panthers

Kyle Baun celebrates one of his three goals for the Giants against Nottingham on Sunday

Dustin Johner and Kyle Baun scored hat-tricks as Belfast Giants beat Nottingham Panthers 8-5 in another league goal fest at the SSE Arena.

The Giants defeated Coventry Blaze 6-5 on Saturday in the first win of a weekend double for the title chasers.

The hosts were again involved in a back and forth contest with the game locked at 4-4 before the Giants moved ahead to secure another two points.

Darcy Murphy and debutant Jordan Smotherman also scored for the Giants.

The Giants iced without Patrick Dwyer, who was hurt in Saturday night's win over Coventry.

Smotherman, after seeing Dwyer get injured, got an overnight taxi from Iserlohn in Germany to Amsterdam, where he caught a breakfast flight to Belfast and arrive at the rink two hours before face-off.

Belfast's Kevin Raine and Tim Billingsley of Nottingham go low as they battle for possession

The home side were fast out of the blocks and opened the scoring at 5:44 through Baun as he fired a one-timer past Panthers netminder Michael Garnett after beautiful set-up work from David Rutherford and Murphy.

It was 2-0 less than two minutes later when Johner redirected Jim Vandermeer's blueline shot past Garnett.

However, the Giants have been anything but secure defensively recently and two goals in the span of 50 seconds for the Panthers tied the game at 2-2 with Tommy Hughes and Chris Stewart the scorers.

The response from the Giants was quick and decisive as they scored a pair of goals themselves only 31 seconds apart with Baun grabbing his second of the game and then assisting on Murphy's cool backhanded finish.

Joy for the Giants after Dustin Johner scores against the Panthers in Belfast

The seven-goal first period finished with Robert Farmer pulling the visitors within one as the Giants gave up another odd-man rush and they levelled when Jon Rheault netted on the powerplay five minutes into the middle session.

The Giants regained the lead on the powerplay just 41 seconds into the final period when Johner netted a rebound for his second of the game and he completed his hat-trick at 53:11 when he skated clear and beat Garnett.

With the goalie pulled for an extra attacker the Panthers pulled to within a goal when Brett Perlini scored.

Baun then made it three for himself with an empty netter and there was still time for Smotherman to be rewarded for his overnight trip to Belfast by grabbing his first goal as a Giant on his debut.