Elite League: Cardiff Devils 7-3 Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils bounced back after defeat at Manchester Storm with victory over Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League.

Charles Linglet put Devils ahead but Josh Pitt and Ben O'Connor scored to give Steelers a 2-1 at the end of the first period.

Evan McGrath extended the visitors lead but goals from Linglet, James Livingston, Mike Hedden and Joey Martin put Devils in control.

Sean Bentivoglio and Toms Rutkis sealed victory.

Devils lead Belfast Giant by three points at the top of the Elite League.