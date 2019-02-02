Elite League: Giants edge Blaze in 11-goal thriller

Jonathan Ferland finds the Coventry net in Saturday night's game at the SSE Arena

Darcy Murphy's superb goal with 1:28 remaining gave Belfast Giants a dramatic 6-5 win over Coventry Blaze.

The Giants led 3-0 and 4-1 at the SSE Arena only to concede four unanswered goals to trail with nine minutes to go.

Josh Roach levelled before Murphy skated from his own zone and blasted an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net for the late winner.

The other Giants goals came from Jonathan Ferland, Pat Dwyer, Kendall McFaull and Dustin Johner.

With the win the Giants close the gap at the top of the Elite League to three points after leaders Cardiff Devils were beaten 3-1 at Manchester Storm.

Coventry opened the game in confident fashion, pinning the Giants deep in their own zone and forcing the game's first penalty on defenceman Curtis Leonard.

But short-handed the home side took the lead at 8:27 with a fine solo goal from Ferland.

It's time to celebrate for the Giants after Jonathan Ferland's early strike against Coventry

He carried the puck into the Blaze zone, dragged it around one defender and had the strength to cut in front of another before tucking it under the pad of netminder Matt Hackett.

Dwyer made it 2-0 at 11:08, taking a pass at the side of the net and again finding a gap in Hackett's defences as the puck trickled into the corner of the net.

The Blaze were still creating chances but Tyler Beskorowany was making the saves while Hackett's poor first period continued at 16:00 when McFaull carried the puck to the goal line, threw it at the net from an acute angle, hitting the Blaze goalie and ending up in the net.

After out-shooting the Giants 15-14 in the opening 20 minutes but finding themselves 3-0 down, Coventry got some reward for their efforts at 23:11 when Ben Lake's wrist shot beat Beskorowany.

The Giants restored their three-goal advantage on the powerplay just after the halfway mark in the game when Johner pocketed a rebound after Murphy's shot was saved.

Darcy Murphy celebrates after scoring the later winner for the Giants

However, before the end of the period the game would be tied at 4-4 with the Blaze scoring three unanswered goals through Alex Nikiforuk and two from Shawn Pauly.

The final period began with a flurry of penalties, the most costly to the Giants a knee-on -knee dangerous hit by Justin Hache on Dwyer that left him having to be helped from the ice and not to return to the game.

It seemed to rattle the Giants and they conceded a short-handed goal and the lead to Ross Venus at 48:19.

As the game became stretched Roach stepped up to control a loose puck and slam home the equaliser at 51:37 with the man advantage.

More penalties followed, neither side could capitalise and with 89 seconds left it was Murphy who took it upon himself to settle the game and give the Giants two vital points in the title chase.