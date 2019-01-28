Scottish ice hockey: Fife Flyers stranded in Belfast as Cardiff Devils fixtures is cancelled

Fife were beaten twice by Giants in Belfast, and then couldn't get home in time for their Sunday game

Fife Flyers were left stranded in Northern Ireland for 24 hours after three ferries back to Scotland were cancelled.

The Kirkcaldy club were forced to postpone Sunday night's visit of Cardiff Devils as a result of high winds that kept them exiled following two defeats to the Belfast Giants.

As a result, Glasgow Clan moved into fourth place in the table at their expense with two wins and an overtime loss.

Dundee Stars picked up three points from a possible four in their two games to maintain their own play-off hopes.

Flyers left high and dry

Fife assistant coach Jeff Hutchins explains the catalogue of delays which hampered his side's return to Scotland was perhaps a blessing in disguise as they avoided the potential wrath of top-of-the-table Cardiff.

"From our point of view, not having the Sunday game was maybe a good thing, with some players banged up playing the best two teams in the league," he said.

"We had planned to leave after the game on Saturday and we knew the late night ferry was cancelled.

"We'd hoped to get the first ferry out and be back in plenty of time, but that and the second ferry, at 11.30am were also cancelled."

Fife headed over to Northern Ireland on Friday night hoping to hold on to fourth spot but went down 6-3.

Both sides met again on Saturday with a more tighter scoreline, but again the Giants prevailed with a slender 2-1 success.

Patrick Dwyer got the home side's two goals, bookending a shorthanded Mike Cazzola goal in between with the travel misery to come to end a disappointing weekend.

Stars and Clan end unbeaten runs

Clan recorded two shutout wins and a point from their Sunday overtime loss to Guildford Flames.

They were keen to take their unbeaten run to five after beating Milton Keynes Lightning 2-0 on Thursday then thumping Sheffield Steelers 6-0, both on the road.

But despite goals from Guillaume Doucet and Brendan Connolly, Pete Russell's side were beaten 3-2 after the extra period, taking five points from six this week.

Dundee Stars' five-game unbeaten run was ended on Sunday as they went down 5-4 in overtime to Coventry Blaze.

Two from Charles Corcoran and one each from Matt Marquardt and Lukas Lundvald had the Stars 4-3 ahead, but Blaze hit back to take both points.

The night before, Stars had enjoyed a good 3-1 home win over Manchester Storm, but couldn't keep the winning feeling going for another night.Fife Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins says Sunday's postponement of their game with Cardiff Devils was a blessing in disguise.

Stats of the week

• Glasgow Clan's Joel Rumpel's two shutouts this week meant he had kept the puck out for 191 minutes and seven seconds of play until Ben Davies scored for Guildford on Sunday.

• Fife Flyers' latest defeats in Belfast means their record in Northern Ireland since joining the Elite League in 2011 is three wins in 23 visits.

• Dundee Stars' victory over Manchester Storm was their fourth straight on home ice.

Tweet of the Week

Clan's Matt Haywood reveals what the club presented to him to mark his 500th game - and daughter Charley has a look for herself