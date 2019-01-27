Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 2-1 Cardiff Devils

Sam Duggan launches a Cardiff Devils attack at Nottingham Panthers

Cardiff Devils stayed top of the Elite League despite a narrow defeat at Nottingham Panthers.

After a scoreless opening period, John Rheault opened for the hosts in the second with Sean Bentivoglio replying before it was over.

Luke Pither claimed the winner in the third period for Panthers.

Devils were due to play at Fife Flyers on Sunday, 27 January, but the game was postponed because the hosts were stuck in Belfast.

Flyers were grounded by poor weather after losing for the second successive time at the Welsh team's closest league rivals Belfast Giants.

Panthers are next in action when they host Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday, 2 February.