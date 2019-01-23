Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 2-3 Cardiff Devils

Gleason Fournier scores the winner for Cardiff Devils at Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils survived a scare against Sheffield Steelers to maintain their 100% record in 2019 with a 3-2 win.

Joey Martin and Jake Morissette gave the Devils a 2-0 lead in the first period at the FlyDSA Arena, both goals assisted by Gleason Fournier.

The Steelers hit back in the second period, John Armstrong and Jonathan Phillips on target to level the score.

However, the Devils finished the strongest as Fournier got the goal he deserved to seal a 10th straight win.

Up next for the Devils is a trip to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, while the Steelers host Glasgow Clan.