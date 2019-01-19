Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-2 Belfast Giants

Cardiff Devils have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Elite League after coming from behind to beat visitors Belfast Giants.

Colin Shields opened the scoring for the Giants but Mike Hedden's powerplay goal soon levelled the score.

Layne Ulmer put the Devils ahead for the first time in the second period before Gleason Fournier made it 3-1 in the third period at the Viola Arena.

Darcy Murphy pulled one back late on before Sean Bentivoglio sealed the win.

The two sides meet once again on Sunday evening, at the Viola Arena.

Shields opened the scoring for the second-placed Giants with a hammer of a slapshot from the face-off circle at 9:01, assisted by Curtis Leonard and Kendall McFaull.

Cardiff hit back on the powerplay at 16:00 when Charles Linglet picked out Hedden in space at the back post and the Devil finished well.

Ulmer edged the hosts in front at 22:08 with a close range effort, assisted by Matt Pope, before the Devils extended their lead at 42:17 when Fournier scored from the blueline, assisted by Matthew Myers.

Murphy's powerplay strike at 50:19 made it a one-goal game, assisted by Blair Riley and Jim Vandermeer.

The Giants pressed for the late equaliser, but Bentivoglio took advantage of the empty Giants net and extended the Cardiff lead to 4-2 with just over a minute remaining.