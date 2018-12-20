Belfast Giants: Forward Francis Beauvillier leaves Elite League leaders

Beauvillier made 27 appearances for the Giants this season

Elite League leaders Belfast Giants have been dealt a blow with news that forward Francis Beauvillier has left the team.

The Quebec-native only arrived in Belfast in August but played 27 games this season, posting nine goals and six assists.

The 25-year-old has expressed his intent to pursue a career outside of the sport.

The Giants top the table having played 28 games.

"I would like to thank the Giants organisation for the past four months - you guys really are true class," Beauvillier said in a statement to the club on Thursday.

"Also, I would like to say thank you to the Belfast Giants fans for your loyal support. You guys deserve all of the success this season. I will miss you."

The forward was part of the University of New Brunswick side that won consecutive national championships before moving to American Hockey League side Manitoba Moose.

"We were shocked when Francis let us know that he wanted to leave. He asked to speak with Steve Thornton and myself and told us he did not want to play hockey any longer," said head coach Adam Keefe.

"I believe Francis could have success in this league and we are disappointed to be losing him."

"We are always looking for ways to improve the team and will be continuing our recruitment and looking for a replacement for the team. I believe we are in good shape moving forward."