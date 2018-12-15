Elite League: Belfast Giants fall to late goals as Glasgow Clan earn 4-2 victory

Former Giants forward Craig Peacock scored twice for Glasgow in their home victory

Belfast Giants conceded twice in the final 10 minutes as they lost 4-2 away to Glasgow Clan.

The Giants held a 2-1 lead at the end of the second period through Hunter Bishop and Darcy Murphy goals after Craig Peacock's opener for the hosts.

Former Giants forward Peacock struck again to equalise early in the third period before Zack Fitzgerald and Travis Ehrhardt won it for Glasgow.

Adam Keefe's league leaders are away to Manchester Storm on Sunday.

The defeat in Scotland was a third loss in five Elite League outings for the Belfast outfit, whose lead at the top of the table has been reduced to two points.

The Clan led 1-0 at the end of the first quarter through a Craig Peacock unassisted wraparound goal in the 16th minute, seven minutes after Bishop had forced a good save from Joel Rumpel.

Darcy Murphy's goal gave the Giants a 2-1 lead going into the third period

The home netminder was in fine form and produced a number of saves early in the second period to maintain the Clan's lead before Bishop brought the Giants level with an unassisted strike in the 27th minute.

Peacock almost restored the home side's lead and Brendan Connolly also went close, but was denied by a fine save from Tyler Beskorowany.

The Giants took the lead four minutes before the end of the second period when David Rutherford assisted Darcy Murphy for the goal.

Peacock then equalised for Glasgow in the 44th minute with his second unassisted goal of the night.

Captain Fitzgerald put the Clan into the lead for a second time seven minutes later, again with an unassisted strike past Beskorowany, before Ehrhardt sealed the victory just over a minute before time when he finished into an empty net.