Challenge Cup: Giants cruise to semi-final spot with win over Stars

Belfast Giants players celebrate their opening goal from Guillaume Gelinas

Belfast Giants completed their Challenge Cup quarter-final rout of the Dundee Stars with a 4-2 second-leg victory at the SSE Arena.

The damage in the tie had been inflicted by the 8-0 first-leg hammering in Dundee last month.

Guillaume Gelinas fired home a one-timer with Darcy Murphy, Francis Beauvillier and Josh Roach feasting on a Dundee side in the first period.

Matt Bissonnette and Matt Marquardt netted for the Scots.

It was a professional performance from the home side as they showed no signs of complacency by skating to an early 4-0 lead before the halfway point of the first period.

Giants forward Darcy Murphy is denied by Dundee netminder Craig Holland in the second leg

Bissonnette registered for Dundee before Marquardt netted the only goal of the second period as both teams continued to go through the motions

The Giants were able to give local netminder Andrew Dickson some valuable game time in the third period and the Ballymoney goalie kept a clean sheet as neither side added to their tally in the final 20 minutes.

Belfast are top seeds in the competition and will meet the lowest seeded team remaining once the quarter-finals are completed.

Adam Keefe's side will continue their quest for the Elite League title with a weekend on the road against the Glasgow Clan on Saturday night followed by a trip to Manchester Storm on Sunday.