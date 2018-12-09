Elite League: Leaders Giants overcome Devils in Sunday shootout

David Rutherford hits the net in the shootout to give the Giants victory over Cardiff

Elite League leaders Belfast Giants beat champions Cardiff Devils 3-2 in a Sunday night shootout at the SSE Arena.

Goals for the Giants from Jim Vandermeer and Blair Riley were cancelled out by Evan Mosey and Charles Linglet as the game finished 2-2.

After overtime it came down to penalties and David Rutherford was the only player from either side to score.

It completed a weekend double for the Giants after their 3-1 away win over Guildford Flames on Saturday.

Belfast made a strong start to the game and took the lead at 5:12, capitalising on their first powerplay opportunity when Vandermeer's one-time slap shot from just inside the blue line beat Ben Bowns in the Cardiff net.

Cardiff netminder Ben Bowns ensures there's no way through for the Giants from this attack

The visitors were only behind for a minute - the Giants defensive cover left Mosey all alone with time to pick his spot and wrist the puck past Tyler Beskorowany.

Cardiff continued to pressurise the the home side as they dominated the opening minutes of the second period and it was against the run of play when the Giants regained the lead.

At 26:57, after good work by Rutherford, the puck was picked up by captain Riley who banged it in off the leg of Bowns from a tight angle.

The equalising goal for the Devils came early in the third period when Linglet showed strength to see off the attentions of Giants defenceman Mark Garside to get a shot away that sneaked inside the post.

Giants players rush to celebrate with netminder Tyler Beskorowany after the shootout success

There would be no more scoring in regulation or an exciting five-minute three-on-three overtime period, sending the Giants to their first shootout of the season.

Rutherford scored with Belfast's third effort and Beskorowany made three saves that secured an important win.