Elite League: Leaders Belfast Giants lose 6-4 to Dundee Stars

Blair Riley's late goal proved no more than a consolation for Belfast Giants

Elite League leaders Belfast Giants suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 6-4 away to Dundee Stars on Wednesday night.

Dustin Johner scored twice for the Giants, with Jonathan Ferland and captain Blair Riley also on target for the visitors.

Francois Bouchard grabbed a hat-trick for the Stars who secured a fifth league win in a row.

Shawn Boutin, Brian Hart and Matt Marquardt also found the net.

The Giants, who prior to Sunday's 4-2 reverse at the hands of Sheffield Steelers had gone on a 10-game unbeaten run, still lead Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils by one point at the top of the table.

Ferland put Belfast ahead on a delayed penalty on 6:54 but Boutin replied less than a minute later.

In the second period Bouchard nudged Dundee in front at 22:29, assisted by Hart and Matt Bissonette, but Johner grabbed his first short handed at 28:04.

Johner put Adam Keefe's side ahead on the powerplay, assisted by Kyle Baun, but Bouchard levelled on 37:44.

In the third period Harte scored his side's fourth, Craig Garrigan with the assist, then Marquardt extended the advantage and Bouchard completed his treble.

Riley grabbed a consolation with 4:10 remaining.

The Giants's next fixture is away to Guildford Flames on Saturday, followed by a home game with Cardiff Devils on Sunday.