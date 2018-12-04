NHL: Seattle awarded 32nd franchise from 2021-22 season

Season-ticket deposits for the new team sold out in 31 hours earlier this year

Seattle has been awarded an expansion franchise to become the 32nd team in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The team will join the NHL from the 2021-22 season and have already sold 32,000 season-ticket deposits.

They will play at the Seattle Center Arena, formerly the KeyArena, which is set to have a $700m (£550m) renovation.

"Seattle, the NHL is thrilled to welcome you," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

"I know those words are words that the passionate and patient fans in Seattle have longed to hear so this is a day for celebration."

The new Seattle team will join the Pacific Division in the Western Conference, with the Arizona Coyotes moving to the Central Division.

An ownership group that includes film producer Jerry Bruckheimer will pay a $650m (£511m) expansion fee to join the league.

It follows the introduction of the Vegas Golden Knights as the 31st franchise last season after an expansion draft in which existing teams could only protect certain players, with others made available to be picked up by the new team.

The 32nd team will follow the same rules in the 2021 expansion draft.

The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup final in their first campaign, losing 4-1 to the Washington Capitals in the best-of-seven series.

The ice hockey franchise will join NFL side Seattle Seahawks, baseball team Seattle Mariners and Major League Soccer outfit Seattle Sounders in the north-west American city.

NBA team Seattle SuperSonics, who played at KeyArena, were relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.