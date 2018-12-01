Elite League: Giants chalk up victory over Steelers

David Rutherford fires in the first of Belfast's four goals in Sheffield on Saturday night
Belfast Giants made it 18 wins from their last 19 Elite League games thanks to a 4-2 victory over Sheffield Steelers in England.

David Rutherford netted a first-period opener for Belfast before Robert Dowds levelled in the second period.

A flurry of goals in the final period started with the leaders moving 3-1 in front through strikes from Francis Beauvillier and Blair Riley.

Eric Neiley pulled one back before Darcy Murphy sealed the two points.

Belfast took a deserved lead when Jim Vandermeer skated the puck into the Steelers zone and reversed a pass to Riley, whose shot rebounded in front of Rutherford for the forward to slam home at 12:20.

The hosts hit back in the middle period when former Giant Dowd struck at 24:55 on the powerplay, assisted by Josh Pitt and Josh McFadden.

Sheffield's Eric Neiley collides with Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany at the Fly DSA Arena
After one goal in each of the opening two periods, this end-to-end game went up a gear in the final period.

Belfast regained the lead at 41:46 - following good work by Hunter Bishop and Jonathan Ferland, Beauvillier followed up on his initial shot to shoot high into the Steelers net.

Giants captain Riley gave his side a two-goal advantage at 49:44 as he scored after combining with Rutherford.

Neiley set up a frantic finish when he netted for the Steelers at 51:23, scoring on a penalty shot awarded by the referee.

However, Murphy secured the win for the Giants with an unassisted empty net finish at 59:49.

The teams meet again on Sunday in another league encounter at the Fly DSA Arena.

