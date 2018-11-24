Elite League: Belfast Giants strike late to defeat Coventry Blaze

Kyle Baun netted with 59 seconds left to clinch victory for the Giants in Coventry

Kyle Baun struck in the final minute to give Belfast Giants a 2-1 comeback win over Coventry Blaze in England on Saturday night.

Alex Nikiforuk put the hosts in front at the Skydome Arena at 23:59 but the Elite League leaders hit back through a Dustin Johner goal at 30:22.

The sides remained level until Baun won it with a short-handed goal at 59:01.

It was a 16th league victory in 17 games for the Giants, who are away to Guildford Flames on Sunday.

Nikiforuk netted on the powerplay for Coventry while Patrick Dwyer provided the assist for Johner's equaliser.

Belfast remain three points clear at the top with Nottingham Panthers their nearest challengers.