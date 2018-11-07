Cardiff Devils: Ben Blood leaves Elite League champions for Tappara

Former Ottawa Senators player Ben Blood only joined Cardiff Devils in July

Defenceman Ben Blood has left Cardiff Devils to sign a two-year deal with Tappara of the Finnish Liiga.

The Elite League side will now look to sign a replacement after a departure the Welsh club say is "disappointing."

"We obviously are extremely disappointed Ben is leaving the club, but on the flip side, this is a great opportunity for him," Devils managing director Todd Kelman said.

Devils agreed a compensation package for the loss of Blood.

"We will never agree to release a player without ensuring the compensation covers everything we have invested in the player," Kelman added.

"Tappara and us have agreed a fair package to get this done."