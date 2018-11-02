Elite League: Belfast Giants go top with 2-1 win over Fife Flyers

Fife defeated the Giants 4-2 when the sides met in the Challenge Cup in September.

The Belfast Giants got their Scottish triple-header off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over Fife Flyers in the Elite League.

Blair Riley opened the scoring for the visitors before David Rutherford doubled their lead midway through the second period.

Paul Crowder pulled one back for the Flyers in the third but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

The result sees the Giants return to the top of the Elite League table.

Following a slow start to the season the Giants have been on electrifying form recently, winning 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

They began a run of three consecutive away fixtures to Scottish opposition in Fife, before facing the Glasgow Clan on Saturday and Dundee Stars on Sunday.

After a level opening period it was the visitors who struck first after 18 minutes when Rutherford's clever pass was finished smartly by Riley.

The momentum from the goal carried through into the second period with the Giants rarely looking threatened by their opponents.

Guillaume Gelinas made the most of some slack Fife defending to pick out Rutherford from the left circle, who made no mistake in doubling the lead.

The Giants were guilty of spurning a number of opportunities to increase their advantage as their second period dominance continued with a powerplay, as goaltender Shane Owens came to Fife's rescue on more that one occasion.

The deficit was halved when Rick Pinkston's saved effort fell kindly to Crowder as Fife sought to make the Giants pay for not taking their earlier chances, however the visitors held out to claim a deserved win on the road.