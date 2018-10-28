Scottish ice hockey: Flying Fife top Elite League as Dundee Stars end drought

Fife Flyers top the Elite League after earning three points from a possible four this weekend

Milton Keynes Lightning were sent homeward to think again after leaving with a solitary point from their Elite league visits to the three Scottish teams.

Dundee Stars ended their eight-game losing run with a 4-3 overtime victory against Lightning, who prop up the table.

Glasgow Clan boss Pete Russell was the English team's coach last season, but piled on the misery for his former club after a 6-4 home triumph.

And Fife Flyers motored to the league summit on Sunday evening as Lightning's Scottish voyage ended in a 4-1 defeat.

Flyers, Belfast Giants and Nottingham Panthers are locked on 20 points apiece at the top of the standings, but Fife occupy first place having won the most games (nine) in regulation time.

More to come from flying Fife

Flyers began their weekend with a penalty shots loss to Coventry Blaze after the match finished 2-2.

But despite trailing to Andreas Valdix's opener, they found their form against Lightning in the third period, Paul Crowder, Mike Cazzola, new signing Marcus Basara and Carlo Finucci ensuring a home win.

Three points from a possible four was enough to propel them to the summit and forward Finucci insists there is more to come from the table-toppers.

"We didn't play our best hockey over the two games, but we found a way to get three points out of them at least," he said.

"We're not peaking right now and want to get better as we go. We're getting the results, which is a very good thing."

Stars' barren run finally over

After presiding over eight losses in a row, weeks of disappointment and near misses, long-suffering Dundee boss Omar Pacha finally had a smile on his face on Friday night.

Stars, who sit ninth, fought back from 2-0 then 3-1 down to sink Lightning in overtime.

Lukas Lundvald, Johan Andersson and Matt Marquardt all struck with François Bouchard notching a seismic winner for the Dundee fans to savour.

Seventh-placed Clan continued their strong home form by earning their fourth win from six at Braehead this month, a ruthless attacking performance dismantling their visitors from Milton Keynes.

Summer signing Brendan Connolly netted a hat-trick while Craig Peacock, Vaclav Stupka and Rasmus Bjerrum also scored.

Stats of the week

Coventry Blaze's win in Fife was their second on the road this season, their first also came in Scotland at Glasgow last week.

Francois Bouchard is the only Dundee player to score at least a point in each of their four wins so far this season.

Belfast Giants are next to visit all three Scottish arenas next weekend.

Tweet of the week

Matt Bissonnette marked his return from injury as Dundee's barren spell ended.

Quote of the week

"Finally!" - continuing the theme, Stars coach Pacha breathes a sigh of relief as his team secure a long-awaited victory.