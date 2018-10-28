Challenge Cup: Coventry Blaze 0-4 Cardiff Devils

Cardif Devils are reigning Elite League champions

Cardiff Devils bounced back from Saturday's home Challenge Cup defeat by Guildford Flames as they won at Coventry Blaze in the same competition.

There was no repeat of the previous day's shock 5-3 loss with Toms Rutkis to thank for their opener.

Mike Hedden and Layne Ulmer found the net in the third period before Blaze's David Clements found his own net for the visitors' fourth.

Devils return to Elite League action at Glasgow Clan on Wednesday, 31 October.

Coventry's next game is against Devils at Ice Arena Wales on Saturday, 3 November.