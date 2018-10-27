Elite League: Belfast Giants secure overtime victory against Manchester

Blair Riley got the Giants' first goal of the evening in Manchester

An overtime winner from David Rutherford gave Belfast Giants a 4-3 win away to Manchester Storm in the Elite League on Saturday.

After falling behind to a Luke Moffatt goal after just 64 seconds, the Giants raced into a 3-1 lead through Blair Riley, Darcy Murphy and Kyle Baun.

Mike Hammond pulled one back for the home side before Chris Auger equalised four minutes from time.

The Giants suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Guildford Flames last Sunday.

That loss ended an impressive run of eight consecutive victories for Adam Keefe's side, who now travel to play Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

