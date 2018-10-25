Cardiff Devils sign GB player Sam Duggan

Sam Duggan and brothers Tom and Ben rose from Bracknell Bees' junior ranks

Reigning Elite League champions Cardiff Devils have signed Great Britain men's international Sam Duggan.

The 20-year-old is a former GB Under-20s captain and has spent four years at Swedish club Orebro HK.

"Sam has the potential to be an impact player at this level and we hope that we can help him reach his full potential," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord.

Devils host Guildford Flames in the Challenge Cup on Saturday 27 October.

That could pit Duggan against the former club of his two older brothers with Ben and Tom Duggan having played for them.