Elite League: Belfast Giants complete double over MK Lightning

Lightning's James Griffin on the attack in the Planet Ice game against Belfast on Saturday

Belfast Giants chalked up a second away victory over Milton Keynes Lightning in two days to stretch their winning run in the Elite League to eight games.

Hunter Bishop set the visitors on their way to a 5-1 win on Saturday night before Blair Riley doubled the lead.

Trevor Morbeck pulled one back at the end of the first period.

The Giants pulled clear thanks to strikes from Francis Beauvillier and Dustin Johner (2) as they easily secured the two points.

After a scoreless opening period on Friday, the Giants started Saturday's game well and were clinical in the first period.

Bishop gave the visitors the lead at 5:33 with a powerplay strike, assisted by Kyle Baun.

Captain Riley made it 2-0 at 11:49 with a cool finish after Guillaume Gelinas' shot cannoned off the post.

Belfast's Josh Roach gets close to his Lightning opponent in the 5-1 win for the visitors

Lightning's Morbeck netted for the hosts with 80 seconds remaining in the period, assisted by Tim Wallace and Owen Griffiths.

Rutherford restored the Giants' two-goal lead at 29:39, assisted by Riley, with a fine finish at the back post.

In what was almost a carbon-copy of the third goal, Johner added the fourth at 33:20 after Josh Roach picked out the forward at the back post.

Johner posted his second goal of the game at 55:34 when he fired top shelf past Patrick Killeen in the Lightning goal, assisted by Baun and Bishop.

Beauvillier and Rutherford (2) were also on target in Friday night's 4-1 win at Planet Ice with Gelinas netting the other goal.

Belfast will hope to make it a six-point weekend on the road when they take on Guildford Flames on Sunday.