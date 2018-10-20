Elite League: Cardiff Devils 7-1 Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils crushed Sheffield Steelers in Saturday's Elite League game at Ice Arena Wales.

Matt Pope struck for Devils after just 16 seconds to put them in control, with Stephen Dixon, Charles Linglet and Gleason Fournier also on target.

Linglet added his second goal to stretch Devils' lead to 5-0 in the second period.

Stefan Della Rovere got Steelers on the scoreboard in the third but Layne Ulmer and Fournier wrapped it up for Devils.

Devils stay at home on Sunday afternoon when they face Fife Flyers.