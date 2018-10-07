Elite League: Giants beat Blaze to seal weekend treble

Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany saves this shot from Coventry forward Shawn Pauly

Belfast Giants defeated Coventry Blaze 4-2 on Sunday to complete a six-point weekend in the Elite League.

Ben Lake put the hosts in front but the Giants hit back with goals from Darcy Murphy and Patrick Dwyer.

Nicolai Bryhnisveen made it 2-2 before Blair Riley and Kyle Baun struck late in the second period to secure the win.

Belfast beat MK Lightning at home on Friday and Saturday and the three victories see the Giants move up from 11th to third in the standings.

The Blaze got off to the better start with Lake exchanging passes with Jake Hansen before slotting low into the Giants net at 3:22.

However, it was soon 1-1 when Murphy, assisted by Dwyer and David Rutherford, unleashed a wrister past Kopriva in the Blaze goal.

Right at the end of the period Jonathan Ferland took exception to a hit and dropped the gloves with Lake in front of the Coventry bench, with the Giants forward getting the takedown.

Belfast's Jonathan Ferland gets to grips with Blaze opponent Ben Lake at the Skydome Arena

Dwyer turned from provider on the first goal to scorer on the second when his slapshot flew into the Coventry net on the powerplay at 27:05, assisted by Hunter Bishop and Dustin Johner.

Bryhnisveen grabbed a powerplay goal of his own for the hosts at 34:40 with a ferocious one-timer, assisted by Lake and Kelin Ainsworth.

Giants captain Riley restored his side's one-goal advantage only 80 seconds later, firing five-hole through Kopriva at 36:00 and assisted by Francis Beauvillier.

The travelling Giants fans had only another minute and eleven seconds to wait for a fourth goal.

This time it was Baun who stabbed home from close range at 37:11, assisted by Johner and Bishop.

The final period saw the visitors put on a solid defensive display, led by netminder and man-of-the-match Tyler Beskorowany.

The Giants killed off penalties to ensure they would complete a third win in as many nights.