Ice hockey: Glasgow Clan coach Peter Russell happy with four points from six

Guildford Flames celebrate after beating Dundee Stars for the second night in a row

Glasgow Clan coach Pete Russell said he would have "bitten someone's hand off" if they had offered him four points from six.

After five weeks on the road, Clan were back home for their first competitive game of the season on Friday, edging Fife Flyers 2-1.

They were back on the bus on Saturday to pick up two points, beating troubled Sheffield Steelers 4-2, but were sunk 6-2 at Manchester Storm on Sunday.

"It's been a great weekend," he said.

"If someone had said to me before the weekend, we'd win two of the three games, I'd have bitten their hand off," he said.

"I just don't think we played the right way on Sunday and while I don't think you can make excuses after three in three nights, I thought Manchester were very active with the puck.

"We're just disappointed to lose that last one there."

Dundee Stars are without a win in four now after suffering two straight losses to Guildford Flames away on Saturday then at home on Sunday.

They threatened to come back twice in Saturday's 6-5 thriller after being 4-0 and 6-3 down, both getting to within one, but not quite getting there in the end.

The return journey wasn't much better for Omar Pacha's side as they went down 4-2 to the Flames on home ice on Sunday.

Fife recovered from their loss in Glasgow on Friday with a 4-1 victory over Sheffield, who went to Kirkcaldy looking to bounce back from their own defeat to Clan the night before.

However Flyers picked their third straight home success thanks to two goals from Joe Basaraba and one each from Evan Bloodoff and Carlo Finucci.

Stats of the week

• In the last 12 days, Dundee Stars have played seven games, travelling 2,920 miles, winning one, but picking up five points.

• Joe Basaraba of Fife Flyers scored twice on Sunday against Sheffield Steelers, making it three goals in three appearances so far

• Glasgow Clan have six points from their opening seven EIHL games so far, two points more than they had at the same stage last season

Quote of the week

"Revenge is a good word to use, I think" - Glasgow Clan captain Zack Fitzgerald after his team's 2-1 win over Fife Flyers on Friday, after losing to them in controversial circumstances last month.