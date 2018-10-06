Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-1 Manchester Storm

Summer signing Ben Blood studies at Cardiff Metropolitan University alongside playing for the Devils

Cardiff Devils saw off the challenge of Manchester Storm to win 4-1 at the Ice Arena Wales.

A hat-trick from Matt Pope and a third-period goal from summer signing Ben Blood helped the Devils come from behind to win.

Chris Auger had given the visitors the lead four minutes in but they could not keep up the same intensity throughout.

The Devils now return to Champions Hockey League action as they travel to Sweden to face Vaxjo Lakers on Tuesday.