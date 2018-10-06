Elite League: Belfast Giants hammer MK Lightning 7-0 to secure double

Patrick Dwyer scored twice and was instrumental in the Giants' victory

Belfast Giants secured an Elite League double over Milton Keynes Lightning with a resounding 7-0 home victory on Saturday night.

Darcy Murphy scored a hat-trick and Patrick Dwyer hit two goals as the Giants won the second of their three games this weekend.

Hunter Bishop and Kyle Baun were also on the scoresheet for the home side.

The Giants defeated MK Lightning 5-1 on Friday night to move off the foot of the league table.

It is now three wins from their first six Elite League matches for the Belfast outfit, who travel to take on Coventry Blaze on Sunday.

Murphy opened the scoring for the Giants in the sixth minute, firing high into the goal past visiting netminder Patrick Killeen.

Dwyer doubled the lead 12 minutes later with an end-to-end goal that saw him finish from the left circle over Killeen's glove.

Murphy hit a hat-trick for the Giants after opening the scoring

It was 2-0 at the end of the first period, but Baun got in on the goalscoring action to extend the lead in the 27th minute when he tapped-in a power-play goal.

Dwyer then got his second of the match four minutes before the end of the second period.

There was confusion over who scored the Giants' fifth goal 11 minutes from the end of the final period, as Bishop was credited with a deflected strike for what was his first goal since moving to Belfast in August.

Murphy got his second of the night with a power-play goal nine minutes from time thanks to assists from Rutherford and Blair Riley.

Having opened the scoring, Murphy rounded it off when he completed his hat-trick three minutes from time, with Rutherford again the provider.