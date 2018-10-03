Elite League: Dundee Stars 2-3 Cardiff Devils (OT)

Stephen Dixon had opened the scoring for Cardiff Devils
Stephen Dixon had opened the scoring for Cardiff Devils

Gleason Fournier scored in overtime to clinch an Elite League victory for Cardiff Devils at Dundee Stars.

Stephen Dixon stole the puck in the Stars zone to open the scoring for Devils, before Charles Linglet doubled their lead on the power play.

Stars, playing a fifth game in seven nights, fought back impressively as Jordan Cownie hit two power play goals.

But all that hard work was undone early in overtime as Fournier claimed a solo goal to clinch the two points.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you