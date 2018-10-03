Elite League: Dundee Stars 2-3 Cardiff Devils (OT)

Stephen Dixon had opened the scoring for Cardiff Devils

Gleason Fournier scored in overtime to clinch an Elite League victory for Cardiff Devils at Dundee Stars.

Stephen Dixon stole the puck in the Stars zone to open the scoring for Devils, before Charles Linglet doubled their lead on the power play.

Stars, playing a fifth game in seven nights, fought back impressively as Jordan Cownie hit two power play goals.

But all that hard work was undone early in overtime as Fournier claimed a solo goal to clinch the two points.