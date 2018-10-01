Sheffield Steelers: Head coach Paul Thompson leaves club for personal reasons

Former Great Britain and Coventry Blaze coach Paul Thompson joined Sheffield ahead of the 2015-16 season

Former Great Britain head coach Paul Thompson has left his job as Sheffield Steelers boss for personal reasons.

The 53-year-old, who won the Elite League title in his first season with the club and play-off championship in his second, leaves the Steelers after three and a half years at the helm.

Sheffield, fifth in the league table, have lost four of their opening seven games this season.

Defenceman Mark Matheson has taken over coaching duties on a interim basis.

Thompson, who also worked as general manager at the Steelers, was lured back to the English game by Sheffield following stints working in Sweden and Denmark after leaving Coventry in 2013.

And his last match in charge of Sheffield came at his former club, with the Steelers beaten 5-2 on Sunday.