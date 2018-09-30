Ice hockey: Dundee Stars positive despite defeats - Jordan Cowie

Fife Flyers celebrated their 80th anniversary in commemorative jerseys on Sunday

Dundee Stars remain positive despite losing three out of four games, says forward Jordan Cowie.

Stars lost to Sheffield Steelers, Belfast Giants and Milton Keynes Lightning in a gruelling schedule of four games in five days.

They beat Belfast in a rematch on Saturday.

"This was a week we knew would be difficult, with four games in five nights, but we're pleased to get four points from it," said Cowie.

Stars picked up single points against Sheffield Steelers and Milton Keynes after taking the games to overtime.

"As the coach keeps saying, it's a process and it's not something that will come in a day, but we can see it clicking and it's exciting times ahead.

"The last thing we needed was overtime on Sunday right enough, but coming back from two down with the schedule we've had shows the character we have here."

Glasgow Clan can finally look ahead to the prospect of a home game this weekend after five weeks on the road, but return to Scotland with two away losses to round up September.

On Saturday, they lost 2-1 to Coventry Blaze, and then had a heavy 8-1 defeat to Cardiff Devils the following day.

Fife Flyers got their 80th anniversary celebrations off to the best possible start as they crushed Manchester Storm 7-2 in Kirkcaldy.