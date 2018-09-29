Elite League: Dundee Stars 5-3 Belfast Giants

Patrick Dwyer hit two goals for the Giants against Dundee

Dundee Stars atoned for Friday's Elite League loss against Belfast Giants by winning the return match 5-3 in Dundee on Saturday.

The Giants got an early two-goal lead through strikes from Patrick Dwyer and Francis Beauvillier.

Mike Sullivan and Jordan Cownie brought the home side level before Dwyer restored the Giants' lead.

Francois Bouchard equalised for Dundee before two Lukas Lundvald Nielsen goals secured their victory.

It was a third Elite League defeat of the season for Adam Keefe's men, who had come from behind to beat Dundee 2-1 in Belfast on Friday night.

It was a fourth meeting of the season between the sides, with the Giants winning the previous three matches.

Dwyer's opener came in the fourth minute on 3:35 from a Kendall McFaull assist, with David Rutherford providing the assist as Beauvillier doubled the lead four minutes later.

In what was a busy opening period, Sullivan brought the home side back into the game on 13:10 before Matt Marquardt became provider for Cownie's equaliser on 15:16.

Dwyer made sure the Giants took a lead into the first break when he hit his second goal of the night at the end of the first period.

The home side regrouped and Bouchard once again put them on level terms with a power play goal on 27:37.

Cownie and Charles Corcoran combined to help Nielsen give Dundee the lead for the first time in the match late in the second period and he made sure of the win with his team's fifth halfway through the final period.

The Giants' next match is an Elite League fixture at home to Milton Keynes on Friday.