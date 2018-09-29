Challenge Cup: Guildford Flames 2-5 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Jake Morissette has been a Cardiff Devils player for six seasons

Cardiff Devils ground out a hard-fought 5-2 victory at Guildford Flames thanks to a strong third period performance.

Goals from Mike Hedden, Joey Martin and Matthew Myers restored Devils' advantage after Kevin King hadlevelled the match at 2-2.

Calle Ackered gave the hosts the lead before the Elite League champions responded with strikes from Jake Morissette and Sean Bentivoglio.

Cardiff Devils have six points from three Challenge Cup group games.

Devils host Glasgow Clan on Sunday while Guildford entertain Nottingham Panthers (both 18:00 BST).