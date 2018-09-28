Elite League: Belfast Giants 2-1 Dundee Stars

Kyle Baun is congratulated by his Giants team-mates after scoring the winning goal

Belfast Giants came from behind to beat Dundee Stars 2-1 and clinch their first Elite League win of the season.

Matt Marquadt's opening period goal and a string of saves by goalkeeper Pontus Sjogren gave Dundee an early lead.

Mark Garside's deflected strike brought the Giants level before Kyle Baun scored the winner with less than four minutes left on the clock.

Dundee will get an early opportunity to exact revenge when the sides meet again on Saturday at the Dundee Ice Arena.

The Giants applied all the early pressure, including an opening-minute power play, but it was the visitors who took a surprise lead with 4:30 on the clock.

Brian Hart broke away on the wing and fed Marquadt, who completed the two-on-one rush with a smart finish past Giants' netminder Tyler Beskorowany.

The Giants continued to dominate and forced two further power play opportunities in the first period but were repeatedly denied by Sjogren in the Stars' goal.

Belfast Giants' Dustin Johner battles for possession with with Dundee Stars defender Shawn Boutin

The Swedish goaltender also came to his side's rescue at the beginning of the second period when he reacted brilliantly to deny Hunter Bishop and Kyle Baun in quick succession.

Dundee's Lukas Lundvald struck the crossbar as the visitors sought to take advantage of their first power play of the night before the Giants finally forced an equaliser with just over a minute of the period remaining.

Garside's goalward shot took a heavy deflection off a Dundee glove, which deceived the outstanding Sjogren and flew into the net.

The hosts immediately looked to press home their advantage and nearly took the lead within seconds of the restart as Curtis Leonard rattled the crossbar from distance and Josh Roach somehow missed the target from the rebound.

Beskorowany produced a fine reaction save from Charles Corcoran at the start of a scrappy final period as Dundee threatened on the power play and the big Canadian also denied Brian Hart from close range just seconds later.

The Giants regained their momentum in the closing minutes and grabbed a deserved winner with 3:41 remaining when Baun managed to redirect a Guillaume Gelinas shot past Sjogren.

The victory ended a run of three consecutive defeats for the Giants and secured their first Elite League points of the new campaign while also handing the Stars their third straight loss before the two sides meet again on Saturday.