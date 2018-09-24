BBC Sport - Fife Flyers complete weekend double over Belfast Giants

Flyers complete weekend double over Giants

The Fife Flyers enjoy a weekend double over the Belfast Giants, winning the Elite League game between the sides 4-2 on Saturday and then winning by the same scoreline in a Challenge Cup game in Belfast the following day.

The Giants had already qualified for the Challenge Cup quarter finals before Sunday's match, having won all four of their opening Group B games.

However, the loss to Fife was a third consecutive defeat for Adam Keefe's men after they were beaten in their first two Elite League outings by Nottingham Panthers and the Flyers.

Top videos

Video

Flyers complete weekend double over Giants

Video

Watch: Feyenoord player's dramatic 'dive'

Video

High-fives and high hurdles in the NFL

Video

UFC fighter channels Ronaldo after win

Video

Dominant Anderson crowned Champions League winner

  • From the section Darts
Video

'Instinct' told me it was time to knock Povetkin out - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Anywhere but there! Bizarre own goal rebounds off team-mate

Video

Gunners finished match with a 'smile on their face' - Emery

Video

'What an incredible game of darts!' Anderson beats Van Gerwen

  • From the section Darts
Video

Chelsea must improve quickly - Sarri

Video

WSL Highlights: Everton 0-0 Chelsea

Video

88-shot rally in women's table tennis final

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you