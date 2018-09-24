The Fife Flyers enjoy a weekend double over the Belfast Giants, winning the Elite League game between the sides 4-2 on Saturday and then winning by the same scoreline in a Challenge Cup game in Belfast the following day.

The Giants had already qualified for the Challenge Cup quarter finals before Sunday's match, having won all four of their opening Group B games.

However, the loss to Fife was a third consecutive defeat for Adam Keefe's men after they were beaten in their first two Elite League outings by Nottingham Panthers and the Flyers.